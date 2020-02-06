Jim Jordan Tapped As Top Republican On Powerful House Judiciary Committee: Report

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), one of President Donald Trump’s fiercest defenders in Congress, has been selected as the new ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, according to multiple reports.

The GOP Steering Committee chose Jordan to be the top Republican on the committee with an overwhelming vote on Thursday, both Politico and Axios reported, citing multiple people familiar with the matter. While the posting must be approved by the full Republican conference, the party usually supports recommendations from the body, and no other lawmaker put their name forward for the job.

Jordan’s office did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

If approved, Jordan will take over for Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), also a vocal supporter of the president, who said last month that he would run for one of Georgia’s Senate seats later this year. House GOP rules mandate lawmakers in leadership positions step down if they seek higher office (although they can ask for a waiver to continue their work).

Jordan currently serves as the ranking member on the House Oversight Committee. That position will be taken by another prominent Republican, Rep. Mark Meadows (N.C.), although he is retiring at the end of this year.

Jordan recently served on Trump’s defense team during his impeachment trial in the Senate, a process he continually called a “sham.” The president was acquitted this week on two articles of impeachment related to a pressure campaign against Ukraine to try to tarnish a political rival.

The Hill noted that Jordan received broad support for the posting. Both the White House and top Republicans advocated that he be given the Judiciary Committee role.

“I was very supportive of the decision for Jim to ultimately take over the Judiciary Committee once Doug steps down next month, and I think Jim’s going to do a great job,” House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) told The Hill. “He’s already done a great job on Oversight, and I think that Mark Meadows is going to be a very, very solid replacement for Jim over there.”

Jordan’s high-profile role in the trial has been a boon for his reelection prospects. He raised nearly $1.4 million during the last quarter of 2019, an all-time high for the lawmaker that was more than the donations to both of Ohio’s U.S. senators.