Jim Jordan's Biden Slam Only Reminded People Of His Fellow GOP Grifters

“When you do something that benefits your family financially and you’re a public official,” the Ohio congressman said, “that’s not supposed to happen.”
Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) tried to throw stones from deep within a glass house Wednesday evening, denouncing President Joe Biden on Fox News in a way that only succeeded in reminding people about all the grifters in the GOP ―- including, of course, Donald Trump.

Jordan was once again trying to promote the unproven allegations that Biden was involved in his son Hunter’s foreign business deals. The congressman came out with what he seemed to think was a real mic-drop line.

“When you do something that benefits your family financially and you’re a public official,” Jordan said, “that’s not supposed to happen.”

Jordan unsurprisingly didn’t get any pushback on the air. But users of X, formerly known as Twitter, were quick to note that Jordan’s comments seemed to apply to lots of conservative politicians.

Like, lots.

