Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) was roundly mocked Thursday for arguing that former President Donald Trump couldn’t have incited the riot at the U.S. Capitol because it was planned days before it took place.
“How do you incite a riot that was already going to happen?” he asked, noting that the FBI was aware of the potential threat before Jan. 6, that pipe bombs were placed in Washington the night before and that Capitol Police asked before the event for the National Guard to be on standby.
Those elements are all true, and they happened following a months-long disinformation campaign spearheaded by Trump to convince voters that the 2020 election had been rigged. His supporters ― among them extremists, white nationalists and conspiracy theorists ― congregated Jan. 6 in Washington after Trump explicitly asked them, over the course of several weeks, to be there. He and his allies then urged them to march on the Capitol and “stop the steal.”
Trump was impeached by the House on Jan. 13 on a charge of incitement to insurrection. Democrats are seeking to convict him in the Senate trial and bar him from holding future office. In the third day of trial proceedings Thursday, House impeachment managers argued Trump could further incite violence if he’s allowed to run again.
Jordan’s tweet actually ties in with arguments put forth by House impeachment managers that Trump’s effort to incite the mob was premeditated and planned.