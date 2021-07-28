'I Think After?' Reporter Grills Jim Jordan On When He Spoke To Trump On Jan. 6

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) said Wednesday that he spoke to former President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 but wasn’t sure if he did so before, during or after Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol.

Jordan admitted on Tuesday, albeit vaguely, that he spoke to Trump that day, increasing the likelihood that he could be called to testify in the congressional inquiry into the events of Jan. 6.

“Yes or no: Did you speak with President Trump on January 6?” Taylor Popielarz of Spectrum News asked Jordan in a Zoom interview Wednesday.

The lawmaker replied that he did and repeatedly stated that he speaks with Trump all the time.

“Yeah, I mean, I speak with, I spoke with the President last week, I speak with the president all the time, I spoke with him on January 6,” Jordan said.

“I mean, I talk with President Trump all the time. I mean, that’s, I don’t think that’s unusual.”

The reporter followed up: “On January 6, did you speak with him before, during or after the Capitol was attacked?”

Jordan said he could not remember when.

“I spoke with him that day, after? I think after?” Jordan responded. “I don’t know if I spoke with him in the morning or not. I just don’t know. I’d have to go back and, I don’t know when those conversations happened. But what I know is that I spoke with him all the time.”

His office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jordan told Spectrum News “I got nothing to hide” when asked if he would agree to testify, should he be asked or subpoenaed.

He was originally selected by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to serve on the Jan. 6 select committee, however, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rejected Jordan to “protect the integrity of the investigation.”

The Republican was among those who voted to overturn the presidential election even after the Capitol siege and acted as a loudspeaker for the election lies that inspired the riot.

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), one of two Republicans on the select committee, said during a “Good Morning America” appearance Tuesday that Jordan could be a material witness in the investigation. “He’s somebody who was involved in a number of meetings in the lead-up to what happened on 6 January, involved in planning for 6 January, certainly for the objections that day, as he said publicly, so he may well be a material witness,” she said.