Jim Jordan Struggles To Answer House Panel's Questions About Jan. 6 Trump Calls

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) confirmed on Wednesday to a House panel that he had spoken with then-President Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol but contradicted a previous answer about the timeline of calls that day.

The House Rules Committee grilled Jordan, a potential witness in the House investigation of the attack, about his communications with Trump while he was testifying against a resolution to hold former Trump aide Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress.

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern (D- Mass.) asked Jordan about interviews he gave over the summer admitting he had spoken with Trump on Jan. 6.

In July, Jordan told Fox News’ Bret Baier that he and Trump had spoken, but changed the subject when asked what they’d discussed. Pressed to elaborate on Spectrum News the following day, Jordan said he believed he had spoken to Trump after the riot but wasn’t sure, and couldn’t recall if they had spoken in the morning. “I’d have to go back,” he said.

And then, in August, Jordan told Politico he had “definitely” spoken to the president more than once that day but couldn’t remember when. He told the site one of those calls was from a safe room during the attack.

“So, my question is: You’ve had 84 days since that interview [on Spectrum News] to go back and check the records. So, when did you speak with the former President on January 6th?” McGovern asked.

Jordan did not directly answer the question.

“Of course I talked to the president. I’ve been clear about that. I talk to him all the time. This is not about me, Mr. Chairman. I know you want to make it about me,” he said before changing direction to say the focus of the investigation should be on the “lack of security presence” on Jan. 6.

Jordan said he couldn’t remember how many times he’d spoken with Trump.

McGovern pressed again, asking him to clarify if it was before, during or after the assault on the Capitol.

“I talked to the president after the attack,” Jordan said. He said he did not speak to him before or during, contradicting what he had told Politico.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who previously said he didn’t know if he spoke with President Trump before, during, or after the 1/6 insurrection:



“No, I did not speak to the president during the attack.” pic.twitter.com/42VsgmY0t5 — The Recount (@therecount) October 20, 2021

Jordan also said he had never spoken with Trump about any coordinated plan to overthrow the 2020 election results.