Jim Jordan's Dishonest 'You Choose' Attack On Biden Spectacularly Backfires

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) tried to get something going on Twitter on Wednesday, but the message didn’t exactly take off as he intended.

Jordan attempted to attack President Joe Biden’s tax proposals in a tweet with a glaring omission:

President Biden wants to raise your taxes. Republicans don’t.



You choose. — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) April 14, 2021

Jordan’s message did not mention that the proposal for tax increases applied only to incomes in excess of $400,000.

As the Washington Post reported, the White House has sent a mixed message on whether that threshold applies to individuals or households ― a key distinction. However, Business Insider reported that 98 percent of U.S. households had incomes below $400,000 in 2020, with the average household earning $97,973.

Jordan was immediately called out for implying the tax hike would apply to everyone ― and his “you choose” comment was met with reminders that American voters already made their choice when they selected Biden in last year’s election:

This is very telling from Jim Jordan.



He's talking to the people he really works for: his billionaire backers.



Jordan *opposed* tax cuts for working families in the American Rescue Plan... but backed a trillion dollar tax giveaway to billionaires. He's not on our side. — Jeff Sites for Congress (@Sites4Congress) April 14, 2021

You’re shilling for people making over $400,000 a year. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) April 14, 2021

Jim Jordan’s salary is $174,000 per year. Not even his taxes would go up under Biden’s plan as only those who make over $400,000 would see an increase. #JimJordanIsUseless https://t.co/r22XmSI18x — Jim Jordan’s Missing Jacket (@JimJordanJacket) April 14, 2021

We literally did choose 5 months ago...and said "no" to you. https://t.co/CZYvDSxMXT — Dr. Matthew Stollak (@akaBruno) April 14, 2021

I’ll choose Biden.



I’m not a big fan of sedition. — CB is Big Baby Jesus. (@ConservBlue2020) April 14, 2021

Most of us will be fine since u and your party are against raising our wages. https://t.co/hlCMVaE7Cc — Melinda Moore (@Melinda62909033) April 15, 2021

I don't make over $400,000 Gym — David (@sickdawgs) April 14, 2021

We did. You lost. — Renee Resists (@ReneeManosh) April 14, 2021

81,283,098 of us already chose. https://t.co/sdS7rLkEZA — Kaburi, Pendrell Catbug (@_kaburi_) April 14, 2021