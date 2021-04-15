Jim Jordan's Dishonest 'You Choose' Attack On Biden Spectacularly Backfires

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) tried to get something going on Twitter on Wednesday, but the message didn’t exactly take off as he intended.
Jordan attempted to attack President Joe Biden’s tax proposals in a tweet with a glaring omission:
Jordan’s message did not mention that the proposal for tax increases applied only to incomes in excess of $400,000.
As the Washington Post reported, the White House has sent a mixed message on whether that threshold applies to individuals or households ― a key distinction. However, Business Insider reported that 98 percent of U.S. households had incomes below $400,000 in 2020, with the average household earning $97,973.
Jordan was immediately called out for implying the tax hike would apply to everyone ― and his “you choose” comment was met with reminders that American voters already made their choice when they selected Biden in last year’s election: