The House Judiciary Committee Twitter account drew mockery for a post defending former President Donald Trump ahead of his expected indictment over a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels.

The committee, which lists Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as its ranking member, on Tuesday quoted Jordan himself as saying: “We don’t think President Trump broke the law at all.”

It posted three fire emojis below.

“We don’t think President Trump broke the law at all.” -@Jim_Jordan



🔥🔥🔥 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) March 21, 2023

Some critics laughed at the idea of an account apparently run by the Trump-devotee Jordan endorsing his own quote.

Others rewrote the message by suggesting it could have stopped after three words, namely, “We don’t think.”

Many just marveled at the use of the burning emojis.

You could've stopped at those first 3 words and been correct. https://t.co/nGVmnSiOBr — nygma619 (Josh S.) (@Nygma619) March 21, 2023

The correct way to finish that statement is with a "period" following the word "think " https://t.co/28SHbEGDSz — Hal Eskew (@GalleryByHal) March 21, 2023

You could have placed the period after "think". https://t.co/QLjPlgyiom — Jayme Kortokrax (@quartocracks) March 21, 2023

We just paid Jim Jordan to give himself three fire emojis. https://t.co/WkbW6TCIWi — PoliticOhMyGawd (@PoliticOhMyGawd) March 21, 2023

Not sure what’s funnier, a guy with no legal background giving a legal opinion, or that same guy thinking that opinion is 🔥🔥🔥 — Dan Adelman (@TheMadNova) March 22, 2023

😂😂😂😂

You’re quoting yourself? 🙄

That’s like speaking about yourself in third person.

😂😂😂 — ❤️🧡💛ᗰia💚💙💜 (@mommamia1217) March 21, 2023

It doesn’t matter what you think. You have no jurisdiction. — GOPSux (@GOPNoMor) March 21, 2023

That's for the judge and jury to determine. — deadblondewalking (@deadblondwalkin) March 21, 2023

You had me at "we don't think" https://t.co/qm9wqIgmyn — Tarquin 🇺🇦 (@Tarquin_Helmet) March 21, 2023

That's why we have a court system. https://t.co/qYxUt4sOhT — Cain S. LaTrans (@snkscoyote) March 21, 2023

