The House Judiciary Committee Twitter account drew mockery for a post defending former President Donald Trump ahead of his expected indictment over a hush money payment to porn actor Stormy Daniels.
The committee, which lists Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) as its ranking member, on Tuesday quoted Jordan himself as saying: “We don’t think President Trump broke the law at all.”
Advertisement
It posted three fire emojis below.
Some critics laughed at the idea of an account apparently run by the Trump-devotee Jordan endorsing his own quote.
Others rewrote the message by suggesting it could have stopped after three words, namely, “We don’t think.”
Many just marveled at the use of the burning emojis.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement