Jim Jordan Asked A Snarky Question About Masks And Twitter Users Did Not Hold Back

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) received a series of stinging rebukes over his latest attempt at politicizing public health advice amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“How many masks are we supposed to wear this week?” the Donald Trump sycophant snarkily asked on Twitter Monday.
It followed the Ohio Republican’s viral rant last week at Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious diseases expert, against government restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the virus.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention encourages people to wear masks “in public settings and when around people who don’t live in their household.” Two masks are better than one, it also advises.
Many critics reminded Jordan of the guidance ― and of the 567,000 Americans that have so far died from COVID-19:
