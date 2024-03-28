Jim Jordan Mocked For Claiming 'No One Backs The Blue' More Than Trump

The latest attempt by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to make Donald Trump sound good to voters led to him being thoroughly mocked on social media Thursday.
After the former president attended a wake for Jonathan Driller, a New York City police officer who was shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop, Jordan retweeted a clip of Trump’s speech at the event, in which he called for “law and order.”
“No one Backs The Blue more than President Trump,” Jordan, who heads the House Judiciary Committee, tweeted on X.
Although the post undoubtedly got support from low-information voters, others mocked Jordan and noted that Trump’s support of law enforcement is inconsistent at best.
Some people pointed out that Trump did little to help the U.S. Capitol Police during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.
Others noted how the Republican Party keeps wanting to defund the police, FBI and Department of Justice.
And, of course, one person pointed out that Trump “backs the blue” about as well as Jordan protected members of the Ohio State wrestling team who say the future congressman ignored molestation allegations against the team’s doctor when he was assistant coach.