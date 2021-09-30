Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) latest attempt at ginning up anger towards Democrats went much the same way as many of his previous efforts, south in a hurry.

“What will Democrats ruin today?” the Ohio Republican, who voted to overturn the 2020 election result in favor of ex-President Donald Trump, pondered on Twitter on Wednesday.

What will Democrats ruin today? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) September 29, 2021

Some commenters agreed with Jordan’s sentiment. Others suggested Democrats would ruin whatever Republicans allowed them to. Many, however, turned the question back on him:

Hopefully, your career… — Ty Ross (@cooltxchick) September 29, 2021

Hopefully, they will ruin your day. https://t.co/uoqy47rfXB — mommy bear 🌊 🌊🌊 (@grandmabear44) September 29, 2021

How many Americans did Republicans kill today 🤔 https://t.co/IlLweheZEY — Keith Lavoie (@KeithLavoie13) September 29, 2021

Republican's reelection chances.



Oh wait, Republicans are doing that themselves. — Just Jim 🌮 🌮 🌮 (@NeitherExtreme) September 29, 2021

Personally I’m hoping for more subpoenas from Jan 6th committee, yet Republicans are members too pic.twitter.com/vWsjMPFWfv — Lady Liberty (D) #Vaccinated 😷🗽 (@Dorathy_K) September 29, 2021

Hopefully your career — Rico&Bella (@RicoBella2) September 29, 2021