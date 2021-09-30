Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-Ohio) latest attempt at ginning up anger towards Democrats went much the same way as many of his previous efforts, south in a hurry.
“What will Democrats ruin today?” the Ohio Republican, who voted to overturn the 2020 election result in favor of ex-President Donald Trump, pondered on Twitter on Wednesday.
Some commenters agreed with Jordan’s sentiment. Others suggested Democrats would ruin whatever Republicans allowed them to. Many, however, turned the question back on him:
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter