'Despicable': Jim Jordan Called Out Over Outrageous Take On Child Rape Case

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is being called out after he downplayed a report of a 10-year-old rape victim who had to leave the state to get an abortion.

President Joe Biden mentioned the disturbing case last week as he signed an executive order protecting abortion access, which led to a frenzy as right-wing media claimed the incident never happened.

“Another lie. Anyone surprised?” Jordan wrote with a link to a story casting doubt on the rape report.

The horrific case was confirmed Wednesday.

Jordan did not offer a correction but instead tweeted a link to a story confirming the case and called for the accused rapist to be prosecuted.

He also deleted his tweet, but plenty of people had preserved screenshots:

Deleted tweet from Jim Jordan. pic.twitter.com/kcWn44K4pb — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) July 13, 2022

Jordan’s critics on Twitter weren’t ready to let him off the hook.

Many called him out not only for a bad take on the situation but also for his own personal history.

Jordan, a former assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, has been accused of ignoring molestation claims about the team’s doctor. Jordan has denied those charges, but several athletes have come forward to corroborate the story:

It’s not surprising, is it?

That the guy who refused to believe the boys on his wrestling team were being molested, would call a 10 year old girl a liar after she said she’d gotten pregnant after being raped.@Jim_Jordan is a deeply disturbed and despicable human being. — Ken Olin (@kenolin1) July 13, 2022

Of course Jim Jordan would say the story of a ten year old being raped was a lie. He has a history of ignoring young people who report sexual abuse. https://t.co/mhtpCw0WPB — Rep. Anna V. Eskamani 🔨 (@AnnaForFlorida) July 13, 2022

Why did Jim Jordan just delete this tweet? He would never try and cover up a sexual assault, would he?



Reminder: call this MAGA crap out. They lie and they lie until you call them out. Then they scatter like rats. pic.twitter.com/6kc7z4CHMk — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 13, 2022

Wow, to think that @Jim_Jordan isn't a reliable witness on whether or not a kid was sexually assaulted pic.twitter.com/iIE8VhI0dl — ImpressionableChildHat (@Popehat) July 13, 2022

Hard to believe Jim Jordan would dive right in to try and cover up a sexual assault. So unlike him. pic.twitter.com/yhQLnh1Wl3 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 13, 2022

Now that this 10-year-old girl’s rapist has been arrested, you owe the rape victim a PUBLIC APOLOGY for calling her a liar. Are you man enough to do that, @Jim_Jordan? pic.twitter.com/iJYQgHQSDu — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) July 13, 2022

Jim Jordan has demonstrated a pattern of calling rape victims liars.



Maybe someone should ask him about it. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) July 13, 2022