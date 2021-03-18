Jim Jordan’s Clumsy Attempt To Quote Reagan Spectacularly Backfires

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) posted a quote from former President Ronald Reagan on social media in an attempted dig at President Joe Biden. But the move didn’t go as well as he hoped.
Jordan cited a quote from Reagan that’s often used in right-wing memes on social media:
Jordan’s critics were quick to pounce, causing both his name and Reagan’s name to trend on Twitter. Many noted the role of government ― of which Jordan is a member ― in getting the urgently-needed coronavirus vaccine to Americans, including his own constituents. Numerous people pointed out that Reagan’s comment was said as he justified government help to farmers in 1986, saying “the government must act compassionately and responsibly” and vowing to provide “record amounts of assistance.” Some also noted Reagan’s failures during a different health crisis as AIDS cases and deaths exploded under his watch.
Other people referred to accusations that Jordan, as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, knew of allegations the team’s doctor was molesting athletes but did nothing. Although Jordan denies those charges, multiple athletes from his time with the team have come forward to corroborate the story.
Here are some of the response:
