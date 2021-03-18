Jim Jordan’s Clumsy Attempt To Quote Reagan Spectacularly Backfires

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) posted a quote from former President Ronald Reagan on social media in an attempted dig at President Joe Biden. But the move didn’t go as well as he hoped.

Jordan cited a quote from Reagan that’s often used in right-wing memes on social media:

President Reagan: “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I'm from the Government, and I'm here to help.”



President Biden: “Help is on the way.” — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 17, 2021

Jordan’s critics were quick to pounce, causing both his name and Reagan’s name to trend on Twitter. Many noted the role of government ― of which Jordan is a member ― in getting the urgently-needed coronavirus vaccine to Americans, including his own constituents. Numerous people pointed out that Reagan’s comment was said as he justified government help to farmers in 1986, saying “the government must act compassionately and responsibly” and vowing to provide “record amounts of assistance.” Some also noted Reagan’s failures during a different health crisis as AIDS cases and deaths exploded under his watch.

Other people referred to accusations that Jordan, as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, knew of allegations the team’s doctor was molesting athletes but did nothing. Although Jordan denies those charges, multiple athletes from his time with the team have come forward to corroborate the story.

Here are some of the response:

Dear @Jim_Jordan: When you call 911 for help, that’s the government. When firefighters put out fires, that’s the government. When National Guard troops provide disaster relief, that’s the government.



Also, do you not help your constituents? Because you’re part of the government. https://t.co/ndH9RskFbt — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 18, 2021

Since he hates government he should get out of it. Right? #GetOutGymbo. https://t.co/AolAKmu7qX — ken olin💙 (@kenolin1) March 17, 2021

Weird how Republicans have memory-holed this Reagan quote:



"I have always felt that medical care should be available to those who cannot otherwise afford it." — Pé (@4everNeverTrump) March 17, 2021

Gym is really wrestling with this dilemma. He’s an elected public servant who works for and is paid by the government yet he wants to do Fuck all for his constituents (and Ohio St. athletes) and blame a president that (in 56 days) is making a huge impact. Fuck off with this! https://t.co/56lQjN7usl — Guy Norman Bee (@guynormanbee) March 17, 2021

Actually, the *real* nine most terrifying words in the English language are: "Don't worry, Jim Jordan is supervising your son's team." https://t.co/CnAFkRWjdk — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) March 18, 2021

Thousands of people were dying of AIDS in the 1980s terrified & lonely as Ronald Reagan and his government abandoned them. https://t.co/xcAWPyLmfK — Taniel (@Taniel) March 18, 2021

They’re actually: “I’m Jim Jordan - I am your new wrestling coach.” https://t.co/iLPeKJz4KN — Daniel T. Ho, Esq (@RealDanHo) March 17, 2021

You know what's fucked about this Reagan quote? He immediately followed that with all the help the federal government was giving to farmers. He was saying, "I don't like government to help, but I know it has to sometimes," not "Fuck you, you're on your own." https://t.co/AsBxawTQNW — The Rude Pundit (@rudepundit) March 17, 2021

The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: “Representative Jim Jordan is a member of our Congress”. https://t.co/CLFnmoPdGH — Cameron Williams (@Cameron_W64) March 17, 2021

Words of Jim Jordan: "didn't see or hear anything in the gym." https://t.co/BlmTRDdxMz — Della Wayn (@SensorAmigo) March 17, 2021

Reagan, famous for handling public health crises well https://t.co/if5DsaEMsV — Ken Klippenstein (@kenklippenstein) March 18, 2021

President Reagan also said: "I believe in the idea of amnesty for those who have put down roots and who have lived here even though sometime back they may have entered illegally.” https://t.co/UFmUnSjjc1 — Tim Banks is a melanated Bacchus (@elchefe) March 17, 2021

Reagan doubled the national debt during his first term. https://t.co/UejOic3ssd — arman walker (@armanwalker) March 18, 2021

Jim Jordan was named the second-least effective lawmaker in Congress.



Please RT (and follow) if you're surprised he wasn't dead last. https://t.co/ASk9FK5RIn — Jeff Sites for Congress (@Sites4Congress) March 18, 2021