Rep. Jim Jordan’s Trip Down Memory Lane Backfires On Twitter

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) posed a question on social media as war in Ukraine caused gas to spike to record highs.
“Remember how cheap gas was during the Trump Administration?”
His query was greeted with a few reminders he likely wasn’t looking for.
Critics noted that gas prices plunged under former President Donald Trump due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down much of the nation. Others reminded Jordan of his shifting story about whether or not he spoke to Trump on the day of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Some on Twitter even reminded him about his time as assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, where he was accused of ignoring molestation claims about the team’s doctor. Although Jordan has denied those charges, several athletes have corroborated the story.
And those were just a few of the topics Jordan’s critics asked him to remember: