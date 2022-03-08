Rep. Jim Jordan’s Trip Down Memory Lane Backfires On Twitter

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) posed a question on social media as war in Ukraine caused gas to spike to record highs.

“Remember how cheap gas was during the Trump Administration?”

His query was greeted with a few reminders he likely wasn’t looking for.

Critics noted that gas prices plunged under former President Donald Trump due to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down much of the nation. Others reminded Jordan of his shifting story about whether or not he spoke to Trump on the day of the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol.

Some on Twitter even reminded him about his time as assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University, where he was accused of ignoring molestation claims about the team’s doctor. Although Jordan has denied those charges, several athletes have corroborated the story.

And those were just a few of the topics Jordan’s critics asked him to remember:

Remember who you talked to on the phone on January 6? https://t.co/u8bzFe3uOZ — DanaTmo (@danamarena) March 8, 2022

Remember how safe college locker rooms were before (allegedly) you were a gym coach? https://t.co/FchdSPNZJ2 — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) March 8, 2022

Remember how Trump tried to overturn the election, and you helped him? — KD 📚🌎🌊🇺🇸🌻 (@kdnerak33) March 8, 2022

Remember how you couldn't remember how many times you spoke to the president on January 6 during the Trump administration? https://t.co/tfW4bisUtm — FI Guy (@radtek2112) March 8, 2022

Remember when Trump asked President Zelenskyy to "do him a favor".... pic.twitter.com/0JgtZFfJOw — CathyC. 🇺🇦🌻🇺🇦 (@Shelbysmomma10) March 8, 2022

I remember when coaches took care of athletes' safety. I also remember this picture. I tweet it out every time some Republican waxes nostalgic. https://t.co/WIKQxJdb25 pic.twitter.com/52av9U75s7 — Gordon (@Gordon_Lugoff) March 8, 2022

Remember when Republicans stood for the US and instead of Russia? https://t.co/CJh9JI9uWH — Monica Fraker (@FrakerMonica) March 8, 2022

Remember how many bills you have passed in fifteen years in Congress?



ZERO. — Rick Havoc (@RikHavic) March 8, 2022

Remember how you overlooked the sexual assault of the young wrestlers, under your care, while you were a coach at OSU? Gym. pic.twitter.com/CjBQz9LpVM — lc stands with Ukraine🇺🇦🌻 sometimes I curse😛 (@lcatboonies) March 8, 2022

I remember losing my job and being on lockdown for most of 2020 bc the trump administration bungled the #COVID19 pandemic.



Gas was cheaper bc no one was working.



I wish reporters would ask every #Republican what their plans are for inflation, besides raising taxes on poor folks pic.twitter.com/ZCJPjyECvY — #SophieSchollsGhost (@Saintsfan5348) March 8, 2022

Remember when we couldn't get toilet paper for two months?



That was awesome. — Leslieoo7 🌻🇺🇦 (@Leslieoo7) March 8, 2022