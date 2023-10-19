With Speaker Bid Stalled, Jim Jordan Backs Plan For Temporary Speaker

LOADING ERROR LOADING

WASHINGTON — Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Thursday morning backed a plan to give more power to the temporary speaker who replaced Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

Jordan isn’t dropping his speaker bid, according to a source familiar with his thinking, but supports temporarily empowering the speaker pro tempore, Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), until January.

Advertisement

Republicans had tentatively planned to hold a third vote Thursday on Jordan’s speaker bid after he lost twice this week amid opposition from more than 20 of his Republican colleagues. It’s not clear if that vote will ever happen.

Republicans have been leaderless since booting McCarthy from the speaker’s office earlier this month with nobody to replace him. As a result, the House can’t function. As Republicans fail to coalesce around replacements, lawmakers increasingly wonder whether they ought to let McHenry run things.

But conservative Republicans immediately denounced the plan to empower McHenry, which would have to be enacted through a resolution on the House floor. Rep. Eli Crane (R-Ariz.) told HuffPost his constituents don’t want a temporary speaker — they want Jordan.

“They want somebody that will represent them in a conservative, honest, truthful manner,” Crane said. “Jim Jordan is my choice, and 87% of my district wants Jim Jordan as Speaker.”

Advertisement

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) also blasted the proposal, describing the House Republican conference as “absolutely broken.”

Another far-right Republican, Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas), said the fresh chaos only bolstered his case for giving the speaker’s gavel to former President Donald Trump. (Trump actually can’t become speaker under Republicans’ own rules, given his multiple criminal indictments, but Nehls dismissed that as unimportant.)

Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), speaking to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), has largely confined his role to overseeing the process to elect a new House speaker. Win McNamee/Getty Images

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said after a party meeting Thursday morning that Democrats had come to no agreement on how they would treat an offer to boost McHenry if Republicans needed their votes or what their price would be, if any, to provide that help.

“The most important issue is making sure that we have an enlightened legislative agenda that we can act on with up or down votes that meet the needs of the American people,” he told HuffPost.

Advertisement

The powers that McHenry has now as speaker pro tempore are subject to debate. The House rule that made McHenry the acting speaker limits him to exercising “such authorities of the Office of Speaker as may be necessary and appropriate” to get a permanent speaker elected.

Democrats have contended that McHenry’s power is limited because the rule was adopted in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, when lawmakers were worried about a mass casualty event that could impair Congress and result in it being unable to meet. Some Republicans are also wary of interpreting the rule as allowing for a strong acting speaker.

McHenry has mostly kept his duties limited to opening and closing the House chamber and overseeing the floor votes to elect a new speaker, closer to the weaker reading of his role.

Jordan flopped in two House votes this week thanks to opposition from more than 20 of his colleagues. Some complained that they received threats and harassment from members of the public for holding out.

The upcoming supplemental spending bill with aid for Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan may force a resolution to the impasse. While it will go to the Senate for approval first, it’s unclear how or whether it could come to the floor in the House after that without some change in the current speaker situation. President Joe Biden is set to speak on the need for the bill Thursday night.

Advertisement

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) said Democrats would be willing to bail out Republicans but they would need to see the details of any offer first.

“Obviously if there’s a bipartisan path forward, we expect to govern in a bipartisan fashion,” he said.