Jim Jordan Embraces Trump's Call To Execute Hillary Clinton Campaign Aides

Trump is "right on target" with a statement that included a call for the death penalty, the Ohio lawmaker said.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Donald Trump is calling for the execution of some who worked on Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign ― and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) is on board.

“We’ve never seen anything like this in history,” Jordan said on “Fox & Friends” on Sunday. “So President Trump’s statement yesterday, I think is right on target.”

Trump and Jordan were referencing a Feb. 11 filing by special counsel John Durham reported by Fox News that claims the Clinton campaign paid a tech company to “infiltrate” Trump Tower servers looking for links between Trump and Russia.

“In a stronger period of time in our country, this crime would have been punishable by death,” Trump said in a statement.

Jordan, a staunch Trump supporter, appears to agree.

As Mediaite notes, the Fox News hosts didn’t specifically mention Trump’s calls for executions during the interview. However, Jordan had shared a link to the Fox News story, which included the full statement from Trump.

Jordan, meanwhile, has refused to cooperate with the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol carried out by Trump supporters.

Jordan spoke with the then-president that morning, before the assault, and again during the riot, after lawmakers fled the floor ― but has been working to keep that information secret.

