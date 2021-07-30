POLITICS

Rep. Jim Jordan Polled People On ‘Trust’ And Received A Blunt Home Truth

Many Twitter users responded to the Ohio Republican's poll with a single damning word.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) polled his 2 million followers on Twitter about trust.

On Thursday, the Donald Trump apologist asked who they trusted less; Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert who has helped guide the country through the coronavirus pandemic, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

Jordan voted to overturn the 2020 election result and has amplified Trump’s election lies. 

The Ohio Republican received some blunt home truths in response:

RELATED...

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump Jim Jordan