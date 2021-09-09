West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice (R) has had his fill of conspiracy theorists spreading nonsense about the COVID-19 vaccine in his state, which has one of lowest vaccinations rates in the country.

“For God’s sakes a livin’, how difficult is this to understand?” Justice said during his daily briefing on Wednesday. “Why in the world do we have to come up with these crazy ideas — and they’re crazy ideas — that the vaccine’s got something in it and it’s tracing people wherever they go?”

Justice then pointed out a major flaw in the baseless theory that the vaccines ― which have been administered to billions of people worldwide and have proved to be effective and safe for preventing serious illness and transmission of the coronavirus ― are implanting microchips into people.

“The same very people that are saying that are carrying their cellphones around,” he said. “I mean, come on.”

Justice has previously warned the unvaccinated are playing a “death lottery” and are “part of the problem rather than part of the solution.”

