Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis was so set against President Donald Trump’s idea to hold a multi-million dollar military parade in Washington that he reportedly said he’d “rather swallow acid” than watch it, according to a soon-to-be-released book by his former communications director.

Retired U.S. Navy Commander Guy Snodgrass revealed Mattis’ scathing reaction to Trump’s plan in his upcoming memoir “Holding the Line: Inside Trump’s Pentagon With Secretary Mattis,” which The Washington Post published excerpts from on Wednesday.

Snodgrass’ book also reportedly detailed how Mattis attempted to reign in Trump’s alleged attempt to “screw” Amazon founder Jeff Bezos by preventing the company from bidding on a Pentagon cloud networking contract.