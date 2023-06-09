Trump Attorney Rages Over ‘Cute Little Message’ From Prosecutors After Indictment

An attorney for Donald Trump fired back at the Justice Department after the former president was indicted on seven counts by a federal grand jury in the classified documents scandal.

Speaking on CNN, Jim Trusty claimed that one of the prosecutors, Jay Bratt, “extorted” an attorney in an attempt to get a witness to cooperate.

The Guardian reported this week of the allegation filed under seal by attorney Stanley Woodward, who represents Trump’s valet, Walt Nauta. In it, Woodward claims Bratt noted in a meeting that the attorney had applied for a judgeship and implied that his cooperation could help make it happen in the Biden administration.

NBC News said the Justice Department plans to respond to that allegation, but Trusty said he found out about the indictments via an email “from the guy who actually did the extortion.”

“I think that was a cute little message from DOJ that they’re not going to worry about their own dirty house,” he said.

Trusty called the charges against the former president “ludicrous” and said they stem from the Espionage Act and include obstruction, false statement and conspiracy.

