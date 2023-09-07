Jimmy Buffett's Daughter Reveals What Her Dad Told Her Before His Death

LOADING ERROR LOADING

The singer died of complications from Merkel cell skin cancer after being diagnosed with it four years ago.

Advertisement

On Wednesday, Sarah “Delaney” Buffett, 31, posted a touching tribute to her dad on Instagram, where she described his upbeat attitude toward death.

“I knew my dad my whole life, but in his final days, I saw who he was: a man whose spirit could not be broken,” her post began. “Despite the pain, he smiled everyday. He was kind when he had every excuse not to be.”

Sarah Buffett said her dad “told us not to be sad or scared, but to keep the party going,” but added that “as much as I’d like to use that as an excuse to drink myself into oblivion worthy of his literary heroes, I know it’s not what he meant.”

Although Jimmy Buffett “loved his weed and his wine,” she said, “most of the time, he was just high on life, and that is what he wanted for everyone: to enjoy the fantastic trip that life can be.”

Advertisement

In the tribute, Sarah Buffett also noted how her dad repeatedly told his family how much he appreciated the doctors, nurses and others who helped during his cancer treatment.

“So to those who took care of my dad at home and in the hospital, I want to thank you for giving us more time together. I am eternally grateful.”

She also shared her dad’s ability to laugh at himself.

“When I showed him the ’South Park’ episodes that parody him, he loved chuckling along,” she said. “I remember teasing him about their Margaritaville blender jokes, and without missing a beat, he zinged me with ‘You live off those fucking blenders!’ He got me there.”

She then offered this final farewell to her dad.

“Finally, to my dad, thank you,” she said. “You turned nothing into something and gave me everything. I will never be able to repay you or my mom for my beautiful life. I will love you forever, and I will always keep the party going (responsibly, of course).”

You can see the complete post below: