Jimmy Carter Back In The Hospital Days After Being Released

Former President Jimmy Carter is back in the hospital just days after being released for a different health issue.

Carter, 95, is the longest-living president in U.S. history. He was hospitalized over Thanksgiving weekend for a urinary tract infection, according to the Carter Center.

Carter “was admitted to Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus, Ga., this past weekend for treatment for a urinary tract infection,” Carter Center spokesperson Deanna Congileo wrote on the center’s website. “He is feeling better and looks forward to returning home soon. We will issue a statement when he is released for further rest and recovery at home.”

The Democrat was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta last Wednesday after he was admitted on Nov. 11 for “pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma,” the Carter Center said at the time. He underwent surgery the following day and reported no complications from the procedure.

Carter has also fallen multiple times in the past year. This spring, he had hip replacement surgery after one fall, and he suffered a black eye and 14 stitches in his forehead after another. The next day, the former president traveled to Tennessee to help build a Habitat for Humanity home, and briefly fell again while working on the project. As a result, he was hospitalized for a minor pelvis fracture at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center on Oct. 21.

In 2015, the 39th president revealed that he had liver cancer that had spread to his brain. He beat the disease that year after receiving experimental treatment that involved removing a small mass in his liver.

“I’ll stop when I have to,” Carter told CNN in October. “But I won’t stop until I have to.”

Carter teaches Sunday school at the Maranatha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. Tony Lowden, a pastor at the church, wrote a letter Monday to visitors saying the former president would not be teaching for the rest of the year.

“We want to make sure he takes the full surgery recovery time before teaching again,” Lowden wrote of Carter. “For this reason, his Sunday School lessons on December 8 and December 22, 2019 will be canceled. His niece, Kim Fuller, will deliver inspiring messages throughout the month of December.”

During one of his Sunday school classes in November, Carter told attendees that his cancer diagnosis led him to realize that he “was absolutely and completely at ease with death.”