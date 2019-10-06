Jimmy Carter 'Feels Fine' After Fall, Is Looking Forward To Habitat For Humanity Build

Former President Jimmy Carter is doing well and “feels fine” after a fall at his home in Georgia on Sunday required him to get stitches on his forehead, according to a statement from The Carter Center.

Carter and wife Rosalynn still plan to participate in the Carter Work Project for Habitat for Humanity in Nashville, Tennessee, according to the center. The opening ceremony is Sunday night and the project runs through Friday.

Statement from The Carter Center on Jimmy Carter’s Health pic.twitter.com/Awhs6pdbGw — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) October 6, 2019

The Carters have been decades-long supporters of and volunteers for Habitat for Humanity, which constructs or renovates homes for low income individuals in the U.S. and around the globe.

Rosalynn Carter is 92; the couple has been married for 73 years.

Besides continuing to participate in Habitat for Humanity, Carter teaches Sunday school and remains active in the Carter Center, a nonprofit that largely focuses on public health, election monitoring and conflict resolution.

In an appearance for the center last month Carter said he was proud the U.S. participated in no foreign wars during his tenure as president from 1977-81.

“We have been at war more than 226 years. We have been at peace for about 16 years,” said Carter, a World War II veteran. “The United States is very deeply inclined to go to war.”

Carter hasn’t yet endorsed a Democratic presidential candidate. But he said last month that reelecting President Donald Trump would be “a disaster.”

“I’m going to keep an open mind” about a Democratic candidate, he said at a town hall sponsored by the Carter Center. “One of the major factors I will have in my mind is who can beat Trump. I think it will be a disaster to have four more years of Trump.”

He suggested in June that Trump is an illegitimate president. “He lost the election and was put into office because the Russians interfered on his behalf,” he said.