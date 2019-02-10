Jimmy Carter Wins 2019 Grammy Award For Spoken Word Album

Jimmy Carter has won a Grammy Award for his audiobook Faith: A Journey for All, marking the third Grammy win for the 39th president of the United States.

Carter will claim the award for Best Spoken Word Album at Sunday’s 2019 Grammy Awards. In his audiobook, the former president reflects on how faith has helped him during good times and bad.

Congratulations to Former President Jimmy Carter on winning a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for his book "Faith - A Journey For All." pic.twitter.com/76uFaxPlYQ — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) February 10, 2019

At 94 years old, Carter will be the third-oldest winner in Grammy history. He follows comedian George Burns, who won a spoken word Grammy in 1991 at the age of 95, and blues musician Pinetop Perkins, who won the traditional blues album Grammy in 2011 at age 97.

Sunday’s awards ceremony will make Carter a three-time Grammy winner and a nine-time nominee. In 2016, Carter won the spoken word Grammy for his audiobook A Full Life: Reflections at Ninety.

Two other presidents have won Grammys: Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Clinton has two Grammys, one in 2004 for his narration of “Prokofiev: Peter and the Wolf/Beintus: Wolf Tracks,” and a year later for his audiobook My Life. Obama also won twice, once in 2006 for his audiobook Dreams From My Father and once in 2008 for his audiobook The Audacity of Hope.

Carter’s audiobook was one of several nominees in this year’s spoken word category. Nominees included Courtney B. Vance for Accessory to War, David Sedaris for Calypso, Questlove for Creative Quest and Tiffany Haddish for The Last Black Unicorn.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story indicated Carter has now won two Grammys. He has won three.