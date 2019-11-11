Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter Hospitalized In Atlanta

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was hospitalized on Monday in Atlanta for a procedure to “relieve pressure on his brain,” the Carter Center said.
The procedure, scheduled for Tuesday morning, comes less than a month after the 95-year-old broke his pelvis falling in his home.
Carter served one presidential term from 1977 to 1981 and went on to create The Carter Center, a nonprofit human rights organization.
He beat cancer in 2015 after receiving experimental treatment that resulted in the removal of part of his liver.
Last week, Carter returned to teach Sunday school at his church in Georgia. During his lesson, he talked about how he came to accept the idea of death after his cancer diagnosis.
“I obviously prayed about it,” he said. “I didn’t ask God to let me live, but I asked God to give me a proper attitude toward death. And I found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death.”
The oldest living former U.S. president is “resting comfortably” with his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, by his side at the hospital, the Carter Center said.