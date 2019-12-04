Jimmy Carter Released After Latest Hospitalization

Former President Jimmy Carter was released Wednesday from the hospital after he was admitted over the Thanksgiving weekend for an infection, his latest of several health issues to come up this year.

Carter, 95, was hospitalized in Americus, Georgia, for a urinary tract infection just days after being released from a different hospital for a separate health issue.

“Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was discharged from Phoebe Sumter Medical Center this afternoon, where he was treated for a urinary tract infection,” Carter Center spokesperson Deanna Congileo said in a statement. “He said he looks forward to further rest and recovery at home in Plains, Georgia. He and Mrs. Carter wish everyone peace and joy this holiday season.”

The Democrat was released from Emory University Hospital in Atlanta on Nov. 27 after he was admitted earlier that month for “pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma,” the Carter Center said at the time. Carter underwent surgery, with no complications from the procedure.

Carter teaches Sunday school at the Marantha Baptist Church in his hometown of Plains. The former president will not be teaching his classes for the rest of the year so he can take the time to recover, according to a letter to church visitors from pastor Tony Lowden.