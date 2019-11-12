Jimmy Carter Recovering After Surgery

Former President Jimmy Carter is recovering after undergoing surgery Tuesday morning in Atlanta, with no complications from the procedure, his foundation said in a statement.

Carter, the longest-lived U.S. president in history, was hospitalized Monday evening “to relieve pressure on his brain from a subdural hematoma,” his foundation, The Carter Center, said Tuesday.

Statement on President Carter’s Health pic.twitter.com/Yn8iIYVWZc — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) November 12, 2019

The former president and his wife, former first lady Rosalynn Carter, thanked everyone “for the many well-wishes they have received.” He will continue to remain at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta “as long as advisable for observation,” the Carter Center said Tuesday.

Carter continues to regularly teach Sunday school at his church in Georgia and build homes with Habitat for Humanity.

During a Sunday school class last week, he said that after his cancer diagnosis, he “found that I was absolutely and completely at ease with death.”