Jimmy Fallon’s 20 Minute Chat With Super-Fan Ended In Hilariously Awkward Way

Jimmy Fallon on Thursday recalled a funny case of mistaken identity when he was confused for a late-night TV rival.

Fallon, appearing on “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” remembered talking for 20 minutes and posing for pictures a couple of years ago with a fan who said his comedy had “got me through a lot of tough times in my life.”

Advertisement

But as the fan walked away, Fallon heard her say: “Oh my gosh. I can’t believe I met Jimmy Kimmel.”

“Twenty minutes I was talking to this person,” Fallon cracked to host Kelly Clarkson.

But “The Tonight Show” host said he saw the funny side of the snafu.

“I emailed Jimmy and go, ‘Hey, I met another one of your fans, buddy.’”

Advertisement