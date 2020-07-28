Jimmy Fallon Helps Donald Trump Understand The 99 Days Until Election

With 99 days until the presidential election, “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Monday reminded President Donald Trump how little time that is.

“We are just 99 days away from the election and just 100 days from President Trump declaring the results invalid,” Fallon snarked.

“Trump thinks that 99 days is plenty of time to get his campaign in shape,” Fallon continued. “It’s like someone looking in the mirror in June going, ‘I still got time for swimsuit season.’”

The host again pointed out the urgency for the flagging incumbent.

“The clock is ticking on Trump’s chances to turn things around,” Fallon explained. “Today he saw his approval rating in the low 30s and spent the morning screaming into his MyPillow.”

Fallon had to explain that one ― and was rewarded with canned laughter in the near-empty studio.

Watch the monologue above.

