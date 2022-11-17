Jimmy Fallon Reveals He's Alive In Epic Musical Return From #RIPJimmyFallon Hoax

Jimmy Fallon isn’t going to go out without a song.
“The Tonight Show” host broke into a spirited tune to confirm that he’s actually alive after #RIPJimmyFallon trended on Twitter this week.
Some Twitter users pushed the death hoax with tweets featuring black-and-white photos of Fallon. Others jokingly posted photos of fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden with the same hashtag.
Fallon even turned to new Twitter head Elon Musk for help:
Alas...
The death hoax trend was popular enough to inspire Fallon to break into song alongside The Roots and a gospel choir on Wednesday night.
Watch the musical bit below:
Later in the episode, Fallon joked that he was part of a death hoax roughly 10 years ago on Twitter so this time around wasn’t as traumatic for him.
“This time everyone’s like, ’You’re good, right?,” Fallon joked.
Watch Fallon weigh in on the trend below: