Jimmy Fallon Reveals He's Alive In Epic Musical Return From #RIPJimmyFallon Hoax

Jimmy Fallon isn’t going to go out without a song.

“The Tonight Show” host broke into a spirited tune to confirm that he’s actually alive after #RIPJimmyFallon trended on Twitter this week.

Some Twitter users pushed the death hoax with tweets featuring black-and-white photos of Fallon. Others jokingly posted photos of fellow late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and James Corden with the same hashtag.

Advertisement

Fallon even turned to new Twitter head Elon Musk for help:

Elon, can you fix this? #RIPJimmyFallon — Jimmy Fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 16, 2022

Alas...

Fix what? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2022

The death hoax trend was popular enough to inspire Fallon to break into song alongside The Roots and a gospel choir on Wednesday night.

Watch the musical bit below:

Advertisement

Later in the episode, Fallon joked that he was part of a death hoax roughly 10 years ago on Twitter so this time around wasn’t as traumatic for him.

“This time everyone’s like, ’You’re good, right?,” Fallon joked.