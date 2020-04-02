Jimmy Fallon's Awkward 'Interview' With Lady Gaga Deserves Applause, Applause, Applause

Jimmy Fallon had Lady Gaga on his show Wednesday for an “interview,” which is a very generous word in this case.

Earlier in the day, Fallon had been on Howard Stern’s radio show, teasing that Lady Gaga would be a “Tonight Show” guest ― but things didn’t really go as planned. The whole call was more like a real-life version of Lady Gaga’s song “Telephone.”

Sorry, Jimmy. She’s k-kinda busy.

“I can’t, Jimmy. I can’t talk right now,” Gaga said on the phone when Fallon asked her about a big announcement she was going to make. Fallon’s face dropped. He’s got no p-p-p-poker face.

“Hello? Jimmy, I can’t see you,” Gaga said when Fallon briefly flipped the FaceTime call toward the camera. “Am I on TV?”

After a series of “wait” and “hold on” interruptions, Gaga revealed her big announcement had something to do with COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus ― but that was it. The “Tonight Show” host asked if he should call back in 10 minutes.

“Can you call me Friday?” Gaga replied.

“Yeah, it’s Wednesday,” Fallon replied.

The pop star called back later and changed the time to Monday.

That’s just how phone calls go nowadays, but the moment still deserves applause, applause, applause.

Despite the mayhem of his daughters constantly crashing his jokes and awkward phone calls with Lady Gaga, the “Tonight Show” host has consistently raised money for charities and put out shows during the coronavirus pandemic. Obviously, some segments are more successful than others.

But at this point, Fallon’s off the deep end, watch as he dives in.