Jimmy Fallon Riffs Hard On Obama's Lunch With Biden Over Campaign Concerns

Ex-President Barack Obama’s recent talk with President Joe Biden over his lagging campaign sparked the imagination of “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Monday. (Watch the video below.)
Following a Washington Post report that Obama urged changes during the private lunch and became “animated” over Biden trailing GOP favorite Donald Trump in the polls, Fallon riffed on what the normally unflappable Obama might have said.
“It’s not good when the guy known for being calm and cool is like, ‘I’m totally freakin’ out, man! Joe! Joe, are you listening to me? Gotta make some changes, Joe!’ ” Fallon said.
The host then imitated Obama’s pause-filled speech pattern, which the former president used to great effect during his two terms.
Noting that Obama reportedly grew agitated at the prospect of Trump returning to power, Fallon said: “Obama was so animated he started talking at 3 uh ... words uh .... a minute.”
“C’mon Joe!” he said in his Obama voice. “There’s no time to uh ... ... (extra long beat) ... waste.”
Biden trails Trump in several state and general election polls, according to poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight.
Fast-forward to 3:18 for Fallon’s Obama jokes: