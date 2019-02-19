Jimmy Fallon's Bernie Sanders Impression Is Back And 'SPEAKING IN ALL CAPS'

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) announced his 2020 presidential run on Tuesday and “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon already has some campaign slogan suggestions for the candidate’s second bid.

The late-night host brought back his Sanders impression on Tuesday night, joking that he was “yelling for president of the United States.”

“The fact is, we need to get rid of Donald Trump,” Fallon’s Sanders says. “That’s why I am SPEAKING IN ALL CAPS. We need change and that’s why I’m asking you to elect me, the guy who did this three years ago and lost.”

Fallon debuted his Sanders impression back in 2016, when the Vermont senator was campaigning for the Democratic nomination against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

After airing some grievances about Amazon’s Alexa and arguing that he’s more popular than Ariana Grande, Fallon-as-Sanders signs off with a few campaign slogans that the senator will likely not consider.

