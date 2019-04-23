Jimmy Fallon's Bernie Sanders Turns 'Old Town Road' Into A Hilarious 2020 Anthem

Jimmy Fallon broke out his impression of Sen. Bernie Sanders for a new music video that features his take on the Democratic presidential candidate rapping to “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X.

Except in this case, he’s turned the rap-country crossover hit ― now in its second week in the top spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 ― into “Old Town Hall” and is full of sly references to 2020 campaign issues.

Naturally, it’s also got plenty of cracks about Sanders’ age, including a line comparing him to Pete Buttigieg.

If elected, Sanders would be 79 on his first day in office, making him history’s oldest president at inauguration. Buttigieg, on the other hand, would be the youngest, turning 39 a day before the inauguration, leading to this lyric:

Got a chance to see

Mayor Pete’s ID

We’re both born in ’83

But in different centuries.