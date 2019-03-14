Jimmy Fallon Hands It To Beto O'Rourke In Hilarious Spoof Of Campaign Announcement

Comedian Jimmy Fallon and President Donald Trump apparently agree on something: Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke’s hand gestures were off the charts when he announced Thursday that he’s running for the Democratic presidential nomination. So Fallon pumped up the gestures in his revved-up O’Rourke spoof on “The Tonight Show,” gushing and gulping: “I love America, I love democracy, I love air!”

“I’m excited. That’s it. I’m just excited,” says a shirt-sleeved, excruciatingly likable Fallon/O’Rourke in his message next to his calm, always-smiling wife, Amy Hoover Sanders, played by “Tonight Show” staffer Julie Harrison-Harney.

In the clip provided exclusively to HuffPost, he describes himself as if a “compassionate head nod turned into a person” — but with lots of verve, like “if your friend’s hot dad had the energy of a golden retriever. Ruff!”

Fallon’s O’Rourke admits he doesn’t have the perfect record. “I’ve done my fair share of whip-its in 7-Eleven parking lots. But, hey, that crap just makes me relatable.”

Check out the spoof above, and find out where Fallon’s O’Rourke stands on the Green New Deal, reproductive rights and ... trusting him. The sketch airs on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” at 11:35 p.m. EDT today on NBC.