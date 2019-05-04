Jimmy Fallon is a late-night TV comedian on a mission.

“The Tonight Show” host is attempting to break the internet with a slew of video impressions of Democratic presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke.

The former Texas congressman has undoubtedly got some game when it comes to social media. Who can forget that Instagram video of his dentist visit?

So, Fallon has imagined other videos that O’Rourke may share on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and MySpace during the 2020 campaign.

The first episode, shared online Friday, features Fallon as O’Rourke answering fan questions on a Facebook livestream:

Fallon as O’Rourke records ASMR for YouTube in this video:

Here he is recording another trip to the dentist on Snapchat, that features a special guest:

The comedian details O’Rourke’s workout routine as an Instagram story here:

He ticks off TikTok challenges in this clip: