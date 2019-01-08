Lindsay Lohan's Dance Moves Bewitch Jimmy Fallon In 'Bird Box' Parody

Lindsay Lohan’s viral Mykonos dance inspired Jimmy Fallon to leave his blindfold off during a parody of the hit film “Bird Box”.
For the cold opening of “The Tonight Show” on Monday night, other members of Fallon’s group became bewitched by Lohan’s moves, but one person opted instead to put his blindfold back on.
After watching the funny spoof, we can’t help but wonder if Malorie would’ve been as easily persuaded.
Watch the segment in the clip below.
