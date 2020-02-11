For anyone wondering, this is what it looks like when you die inside.

Last week when interviewing RuPaul on “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon had an awkward moment when he referred to the star as a “drag queen” while showing RuPaul’s Vanity Fair magazine cover.

“A drag queen! A drag queen!” said RuPaul, seemingly shocked.

Fallon froze. It seemed like his life was flashing before his eyes, all the blood drained from his body, until RuPaul revealed he was just joking, saying, “I am the queen of drag.”

LMFAOOOOOOO Jimmy Fallon thought he was about to get CANCELED😭😭😭😭 I’m SCREAMING pic.twitter.com/TGHccn1B1u — Tyonne🕺🏾 (@issa6foot3) February 7, 2020

The moment went viral over the weekend, with a Twitter user’s video of the interview getting around 8 million views. On Monday, Fallon finally addressed it, saying he really did think he was going to be canceled.

“I really thought it was over. That was it. I go, ‘That’s it. I’m canceled. I gotta start my own #JimmyFallonIsOverParty,’” he joked.

He added, “I was like, ‘Wait, what did I do wrong?’ But it was so funny.”

So don’t send out Paperless Post invites to the #JimmyFallonIsOverParty just yet. You can see Fallon’s full response above and the original RuPaul interview below: