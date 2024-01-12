What's Hot

Jimmy Fallon Dumps On Chris Christie's Trump Vow With Blast From The Past

The "Tonight Show" host also ribbed the former Trump ally on why he's now "just like us."
Lee Moran
By 

Reporter, HuffPost

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie’s (R) suspension this week of his 2024 presidential campaign provided the comic fodder for Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

“Christie’s just like us. He made a goal for 2024 and then quit ten days into January, It happens. It happens to everybody,” joked Fallon.

Christie, who has turned from one of Trump’s staunchest allies to being one of his loudest critics, has vowed to “make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the U.S. again, and that is more important than my own personal ambition.”

It prompted a blast from the past from Fallon.

“Christie said if he has to, he can always shut down the roads leading to the White House. He’ll do whatever, he can always do that,” he said, referring to the so-called “Bridgegate” scandal that engulfed Christie in 2013.

Watch Fallon’s monologue here:

Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

