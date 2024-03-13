Jimmy Fallon Compares Trump To A Major Movie Villain After Ex-President’s New Vow

Donald Trump has made a promise about one of his first acts if he manages to return to the White House — and Jimmy Fallon is getting villain vibes.
“Former President Trump just vowed that if reelected, one of his first acts as president would be to free the Jan. 6 defendants,” the “Tonight Show” host said Monday. “Stores that sell antlers and bear spray were like, ‘We’re back, baby.’”
“Yeah, he wants to release them all from jail,” Fallon added. “It’s not great when your big ideas match up with the Joker’s.”
In a post on his social media platform Monday, Trump wrote: “My first acts as your next President will be to Close the Border, DRILL, BABY, DRILL, and Free the January 6 Hostages being wrongfully imprisoned!”
He has repeatedly defended those convicted for their roles in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and suggested in the past that he might pardon some of them.
More than 1,300 people have been arrested and charged in connection to the riot, according to the Justice Department, including nearly 500 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
Watch Fallon’s roast below.