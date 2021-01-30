“Slide into the DMs” got a new pandemic-themed meaning on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Host Jimmy Fallon responded musically to the news that wearing two face masks may be a more effective way of countering mutated, more contagious strains of COVID-19.

“Hey, it’s almost February. Almost Valentine’s Day. So if you wanna show that special someone you really care, all you gotta do is slide into the DMs — the double masks,” the comedian spoke over a beat.

Watch the rest of the bit here: