Yeah, Jimmy Fallon thinks he knows where it came from.

“I’m 99% sure they wheeled that in from Trump’s living room,” “The Tonight Show” host cracked on Friday.

Fallon also poked fun at Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) inappropriate gag at the conference about his controversial Cancun vacation, which he took as Texans endured power outages and water shortages resulting from winter storms.

But, according to Fallon, CPAC organizers could have had the last laugh with the timing of the Texas senator’s speech.

Watch Fallon’s full monologue here: