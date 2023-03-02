Jimmy Fallon Figures Out Why DeSantis, McConnell And Pence Aren't Attending CPAC

Jimmy Fallon piled onto this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference during “The Tonight Show” Wednesday. (Watch the video below.)

The talk show host noted that the diminished gathering is missing likely 2024 GOP presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.).

“It’s being held in D.C. at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center,” Fallon said to laughter. “Now we know Mike Pence won’t be there, either.”

Ex-President Donald Trump, the most prominent name to officially announce his candidacy for the GOP 2024 nomination, will be there, however. So will conspiracist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.)

“After each speech, there will be a QAnon, uh, sorry, Q&A,” Fallon cracked.