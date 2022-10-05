Jimmy Fallon offered to help Donald Trump find his perfect 2024 running mate on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Trump is yet to officially announce a return to the campaign trail but is rumored to be considering his former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders or Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) should he run again.

Fallon suggested a questionnaire would narrow the field down.

Questions included: “Where do you see yourself testifying in five years?”

And, “Why should I hire and eventually fire you?”