Jimmy Fallon Has Genius Way To Vet Donald Trump's Potential Running Mates

"The Tonight Show" host mockingly suggested how the former president could narrow down the field of potential 2024 vice presidential candidates.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon offered to help Donald Trump find his perfect 2024 running mate on Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show.”

Trump is yet to officially announce a return to the campaign trail but is rumored to be considering his former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders or Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) should he run again.

Fallon suggested a questionnaire would narrow the field down.

Questions included: “Where do you see yourself testifying in five years?”

And, “Why should I hire and eventually fire you?”

Watch Fallon’s monologue here:

