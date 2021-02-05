Jimmy Fallon Points Out The Ironic Flaw In Trump Quitting Actors Union

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon mocked former President Donald Trump on Thursday for quitting a major actors union. (Watch the monologue above.)

As the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists reportedly weighed whether to expel the ex-president for inciting the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol, Trump gave himself the preemptive boot in a resignation letter that overstated his entertainment achievements, including his cameo in “Home Alone 2.”

“Trump’s out of work and just quit his union,” Fallon said. “Even worse, now if he wants medical coverage, he’s gotta sign up for Obamacare!”

The host wasn’t done.

“Meanwhile, Melania heard and was like, ’Donald, while we’re on the subject of leaving unions ... ” he quipped.