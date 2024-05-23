EntertainmentDonald TrumpJimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon Reveals Obvious Clue That Trump Stored Classified Docs In Bedroom

The "Tonight Show" host did four minutes on the former president in his monologue -- and it wasn't enough.
Ron Dicker
Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday disclosed how Donald Trump’s lawyers found classified documents in his bedroom months after the 2022 FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago. (Watch the video below.)

The discovery surfaced this week in newly released court filings and the “Tonight Show” host had quite the scoop.

“The lawyers knew Trump was hiding something when they saw a box labeled ‘books,’ ” Fallon cracked.

He imagined what Melania Trump’s response might be to the cache in the bedroom: “Don’t ask me, I’ve never been in that room before.”

The comedian devoted 4 full minutes in his monologue to the four-time indicted former president, whose defense finally rested in his hush-money trial this week.

As for the trial around his alleged mishandling of classified documents and obstruction in returning them, that has been put on hold indefinitely. But the jokes will likely keep coming.

Trump, the GOP’s presumptive nominee, also has been criminally charged in two cases centered on his alleged scheming to overturn the 2020 election.

