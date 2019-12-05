President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson are separated at birth in Jimmy Fallon’s spoof new talk show.

“The Tonight Show” host on Wednesday jumped into character as both of the world leaders for the United Kingdom-themed “Impeachment After Dark” segment in honor of this week’s NATO summit in London.

Fallon as Trump rambled on about the impeachment inquiry before the pair discovered they could share a similar past.

