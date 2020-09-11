Rah Rah For Jimmy Fallon's Burn Of Trump's 'I'm A Cheerleader' Defense

Sis-boom-burn!

Jimmy Fallon shredded Donald Trump’s “cheerleader” defense about why he downplayed the coronavirus for months.

“The Tonight Show” host on Thursday showed a clip from a news conference where Trump was asked about his taped confession that he essentially lied about the danger of the coronavirus.

“Did you mislead the public?” a reporter asked Trump off-camera.

“Well I think if you said in order to reduce panic, perhaps that’s so,” the president said. “Fact is, I’m a cheerleader for this country. I love our country. And I don’t want people to be frightened.”

Fallon launched into a cheer-calling bit before unleashing a visual zinger:

“Check out his pompoms,” the host said.

