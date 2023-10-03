Jimmy Fallon Spots Unsettling Moment In Trump Courtroom Video

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Jimmy Fallon had déjà vu during the first day of Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York on Monday.

Fallon, returning to host “The Tonight Show” for the first time following the end of the writers strike, noticed how Trump’s stern look in the courtroom was similar to the pose he pulled in August for his mugshot after his arrest on charges related to efforts to overturn the 2020 election result in Georgia.

“It’s like Trump now has resting mugshot face,” Fallon cracked.

Fallon also zinged Rep. Lauren Boebert’s (R-Colo.) “Beetlejuice” incident.

“Five months off and we are back. I am so excited to be here, I’m so excited, seriously. I’m more excited than a guy seeing Beetlejuice with Lauren Boebert,” he joked.