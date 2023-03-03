What's Hot

Jimmy Fallon Spots Donald Trump’s Enormous CPAC Self-Own

The "Tonight Show" host mocked the former president's reason for Republican absences at this year's Conservative Political Action Conference.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Thursday mocked former President Donald Trump’s reason for why high-profile Republicans aren’t attending this week’s Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland.

Trump has claimed the absences of former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and others were because “the crowds have no interest in anything they have to say,” have “heard it all before, and don’t want to hear it again.”

Fallon thought Trump’s comment was rich.

“You can’t repeat yourself, that’s why my campaign slogan is ‘Make America Great Again, Again, (Again),’” he joked, impersonating Trump.

Watch the video here:

