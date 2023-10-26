LOADING ERROR LOADING

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday joked about how Donald Trump could be punished for violating a gag order if he does it again.

Earlier in the day, Judge Arthur Engoron — who is overseeing Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York — hit the former president with a $10,000 fine for breaking an order not to publicly disparage the judge’s staff.

Engoron warned Trump “not to do it again or it’ll be worse,” Fallon noted.

“Yep, Trump could be sentenced to jail ― or even worse, a brunch with Eric and Don Jr.,” the late-night TV host cracked, referencing the former president’s older sons.

“Send me to the clink,” Fallon imagined Trump saying.